JUST IN: More Grammy winners set for concerts at Kettering’s Fraze
Sinclair celebrates life of Professor Daniel Greene

Daniel Greene. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago

Sinclair Community College will present A Celebration of Life for Professor Daniel Greene Tuesday, April 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton.

Greene, a Stebbins High School graduate who served as professor of music in vocal performance in Sinclair’s music department for 33 years, passed away Feb. 14 at the age of 58. He was born Dec. 18, 1963, in Burlington County, New Jersey.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bowling Green State University. He also studied at The Ohio State University and Otterbein University.

ExploreU.S. Navy bound for Dayton for Navy Week

He began his career at Sinclair in 1989 and taught applied vocal lessons, vocal diction and opera/musical theatre ensemble among other courses. He also served as music director for numerous Sinclair Theatre productions such as “Children of Eden,” “Company” and “The Secret Garden.” He memorably appeared as Jim in “Big River” as well.

Greene’s obituary noted he had an extensive career including singing, directing, instructing, mentoring, playing, recording, and much more. He also attended Miamisburg Assembly of God, where he assisted musically and particularly directed selections from Handel’s “Messiah” in 2019.

A live musical tribute will begin at 4:15 p.m., ending with a video celebrating his 33 years of service to Sinclair and Miami Valley music students.

