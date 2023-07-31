BreakingNews
Small Farm & Food Fest returns to Carriage Hill MetroPark Saturday
X

Small Farm & Food Fest returns to Carriage Hill MetroPark Saturday

Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

What to Know
By
54 minutes ago

Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm & Food Fest is returning to Carriage Hill MetroPark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Festivalgoers can expect hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and a pop-up farmers market with over 15 vendors focusing on healthy eating and sustainable living, according to a Five Rivers MetroParks press release.

“Many things we think of as fun hobbies can actually have a considerable impact on our personal health and reducing our carbon footprint,” said MetroParks Education Coordinator Rick Musselman. “So many historical — and some modern — farming, home, gardening and food preparation practices are sustainable and practical. We love sharing them with the public during this festival.”

ExploreTJ Chumps to open Kettering restaurant

Demonstrations, workshops and activities include:

  • Food & Gardening: Fall crops seed give away, container gardening, using gardening tools, canned goods, exotic fruit stand, healthy summer drinks, and floral and heirloom gardening display
  • Family Fun: Children’s games, steam engine with complimentary steamed corn and wagon rides
  • Live animals: Draft horse demonstrations and historic breeds of livestock
  • Textiles: Rope making and textile display

Speakers at the free festival will be in the Carriage Hill Visitor Center classroom covering topics such as small space gardening, home brewing, beekeeping basics, cooking with a cast iron and much more.

ExploreDAYTON EATS: Warped Wing’s latest location is a perfect concert pairing

There will also be a variety of local food trucks on site participating in MetroParks’ waste-free initiative, the release said. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle.

“As a conservation agency, Five Rivers MetroParks implements sustainable practices into every facet of its day-to-day operations in the parks, facilities and programs,” Musselman said. “We want to empower people to adopt healthier lifestyles and help make the connection that sustainable practices are accessible, fun and important to our local environment.”

Carriage Hill MetroPark is located at 7800 E. Shull Road in Dayton. For more information about Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm & Food Fest, visit www.metroparks.org/small-farm-food-fest.

In Other News
1
Dayton groups receive Ohio Arts Council grants
2
Dayton brewery ranks high among Ohio taprooms
3
TJ Chumps to open Kettering restaurant
4
6 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region
5
Lemonade Day: Where to find a stand Saturday in Dayton region

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top