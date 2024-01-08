SNEAK PEEKS: See some of the newest restaurants in and around Dayton

Officially opened this past weekend, The Reserve on Third is downtown Dayton’s newest lounge and occupies the former space of Therapy Cafe at 452 E. Third St. Dayton native Erin Parrott and her fiancé, Edward Joiner own the place. The 4,000-square-foot lounge will serve those 25 and older Saturday through Wednesday. Parrott said their goal is to create a niche environment where older, mature people can feel comfortable. On Thursdays and Fridays, the lounge will be open to those 21 and up.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What started as an at-home bakery transformed into a brick-and-mortar in Kettering in 2022, then Val’s Bakery moved to Brown Street in Dayton in 2023 and now will have a location downtown. Owner Paige Woodie said she has always wanted to be a business owner in downtown Dayton, and that dream is becoming a reality this Saturday, Jan. 13 when she opens the doors to her new space at 25 S. St Clair St.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Old Scratch Pizza is opening soon in the former Troy Fire Department station at 19 E. Race St. in the heart of downtown. The pizzeria is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads, wood-roasted vegetable creations and their large selection of regional craft beers. Eric and Stephanie Soller opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, followed by their second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville. In January 2023, they opened another location in Beavercreek at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the former space of The Wellington Grille.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Others we’ve reported recently: