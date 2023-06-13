South Park Tavern in Dayton announces reopening date

The tavern will have open mic on Wednesdays and live music on the weekends.

“We are also changing our Half-Price Mondays to one topping only. We love honoring the half off tradition, but also keeping the lights on,” the post stated.

South Park Tavern, about a mile southeast from downtown Dayton, was purchased by Ryan Carey in February 2017. At that time, Carey told this news outlet, “The plan is to nurture the South Park community and the pizza tavern’s loyal customer base with an embellished live music offering, rejuvenated exterior, and the same great pizza but with a few refreshed menu items.”

Carey purchased South Park Tavern from Bill Daniels, co-founder and president of Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory. Daniels had owned the Tavern since 2007.

For more information and updates about South Park Tavern, visit the tavern’s Facebook page.