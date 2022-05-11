dayton logo
SPEAK UP: TEDxDayton accepting applications for annual community event

Josh Sweigert of the Dayton Daily News speaks on the importance of local journalism. Eileen McClory / Staff

Josh Sweigert of the Dayton Daily News speaks on the importance of local journalism. Eileen McClory / Staff

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

Is there a topic or an idea you’ve been longing to share with the community? Consider applying to be a speaker at the 10th annual TEDxDayton Signature Event, which will be held Friday, Oct. 14.

Joshua Montgomery's TEDxDayton talk is about how building “Star Wars” droids made him a better teacher. CONTRIBUTED

From the official TED website: “TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues.”

Last year’s virtual TEDxDayton offered insights into such relevant subjects as athletics, education, health care and journalism.

The purpose of the event is to spark deep discussion. The speakers and topics attempt to foster learning, inspiration and wonder while provoking conversations that matter.

A volunteer committee will review all applications and then send out invitations to audition before final selections are made. Once selected, speakers will work to develop their talk with the TEDxDayton team before delivering it to a live audience in October.

To apply or receive more information, visit https://tedxdayton.com/events/signature-event/application/.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

