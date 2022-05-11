SPEAK UP: TEDxDayton accepting applications for annual community event

Is there a topic or an idea you’ve been longing to share with the community? Consider applying to be a speaker at the 10th annual TEDxDayton Signature Event, which will be held Friday, Oct. 14.
From the official TED website: “TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues.”
Last year’s virtual TEDxDayton offered insights into such relevant subjects as athletics, education, health care and journalism.
The purpose of the event is to spark deep discussion. The speakers and topics attempt to foster learning, inspiration and wonder while provoking conversations that matter.
A volunteer committee will review all applications and then send out invitations to audition before final selections are made. Once selected, speakers will work to develop their talk with the TEDxDayton team before delivering it to a live audience in October.
To apply or receive more information, visit https://tedxdayton.com/events/signature-event/application/.
