Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights

A banner was hung at the soon-to-be restaurant that appears to be housed where Deroma Italian Restaurant was formerly located, right beside the City of Huber Heights Division of Water & Wastewater.

Sands Seafood & Sports Bar joins several other restaurant coming to Huber Heights. B-Side Coffee Bar, located several spaces down, is expected to open in January. The full-scale coffee shop with everything from drip coffee to espresso, lattes and teas, is owned by Jerrod Fisher, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason of Alematic Artisan Ales.