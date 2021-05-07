Recycling event helps people get rid of Styrofoam, turns it into new items

The recycling event is the result of a collaboration between Montgomery County Environmental Services, the City of Dayton and Eco Development.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15, volunteers will be at Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., to unload Styrofoam so it can be recycled.