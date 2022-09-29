BreakingNews
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
56 minutes ago

The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more.

Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun.

Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot in conjunction with the festival. Runners and walkers will begin the 5K at 8 a.m.

Keck said there will be nearly 100 arts and crafts and food vendors at the festival.

ExploreNational Coffee Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area

“People are coming in from way out as vendors to be here,” Keck said.

In particular, a new food vendor called “The Loaded Potato,” based in Huntington, West Virginia, features gourmet baked potatoes with a variety of fillings.

Other festival staples include potato soup, potato candy, potato sundaes, ribbon fries, pork chops, bourbon chicken, chicken noodles and homemade baked goods.

Throughout the weekend there will be a kiddie tractor pull, pet parade, classic car show, beer garden with TVs, live music and a mashed potato tug of war.

ExploreIt’s showtime! Halloween Movie Series kicks off Saturday at Dayton Convention Center

Keck said the mashed potato tug of war will be filled with a pit of 100 to 200 pounds of mashed potatoes. The event kicks off at noon on Sunday next to the bike path behind the old Woolen Mill.

There will also be large mums for sale with funds benefitting the Spring Valley Association of Community and Townships Services (ACTS). ACTS is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the community through historical preservation, community beautification, and youth activities, among other efforts.

Keck said all funds made at the festival goes back into the community.

The Spring Valley Potato Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley. Paid festival parking is available at Walton Park.

For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com/events or the festival’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

