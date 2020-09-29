Springboro Starbucks closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Starbucks coffee shop and restaurant at 860 W. Central Ave. in Springboro has shut down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the national coffee-shop chain said Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The current plan is to reopen the coffee shop/restaurant on Oct. 8, the Starbucks spokesman said.
“The safety and well-being of our partners and communities have and will continue to be our top priority as we navigate COVID-19,” the spokesman said.
Several other restaurants across the region have dealt with a similar situation of one or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 over the past four months. In early July, the Starbucks coffee shop at Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725) and Lyons Road in Washington Twp. shut down for several days after one of its employees tested positive.
According to “Responsible Restart Ohio” protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”
The “recommended best practices” in such cases calls upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/ notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the “Responsible Restart Ohio” document.