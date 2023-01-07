Springfield man evolving as community ambassador for Dayton Funk Center

Grindrod, who relocated to the area for a radio job in 2003, discovered funk at the age of 10 when he heard the Ohio Players’ “Funky Worm” on a compilation album of hits. Now, he is the Funk Center’s podcast administrator and an associate producer of “The Dayton Scene Radio Show.” The syndicated program, co-hosted by Funk Center CEO David R. Webb and Trent Darby, launched in August 2020 and is now heard in more than 60 markets.

“I really like the team,” Grindrod said. “Those guys are fantastic. What we’re doing with ‘The Dayton Scene Radio Show’ and with ‘The Funk Chronicles’ on YouTube, is sowing seeds. Every week, we’re putting it out there to more people. The more stations that come on board, the more people that discover the Funk Center.”