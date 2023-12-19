Squishmallows Happy Meal coming to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Dayton-area fans will have the chance to collect up to 12 Squishmallow characters with the purchase of a Happy Meal, while supplies last.

Ten fan-favorite Squishmallow characters will be a part of the lineup, as well as McDonald’s Grimace, the release said. There will also be a surprise mystery character that fans will discover.

Each character comes with a unique playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group. Customers can scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each Squish’s playlist, the release said.

Squishmallows Happy Meal launched in select global markets earlier this year.