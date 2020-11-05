St. Anne the Tart bakery to expand outdoor seating with ‘greenhouse cafe’

Explore More than 30 Dayton businesses in line to receive relief funding

If all goes well, the new greenhouse café could be up and running by mid-November, with heaters and plants in place.

“We have a couple of more details to work through once we have the greenhouse built,” said Anna Teachey, operations manager for St. Anne the Tart. Once it opens, “We are hoping to be able to fit around 20 people inside, but that will all depend on when we are able to measure to make sure all tables are spaced at least six feet apart.”

Siebenthaler’s is going to provide the plants for the greenhouse, Teachey said.

The greenhouse will be open for both public and private socially distanced events.

For more information, check out the St. Anne the Tart Facebook page or call 937-259-8663.