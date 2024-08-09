Stars of ‘Sandlot’ baseball movie returning to Springfield for Wiffle Ball event

The day before, there will be an autograph signing event starting t a6 p.m. at COHatch in Springfield, 101 South Fountain Ave. It will feature five actors from “The Sandlot” — Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny), Tom Guiry (Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Squints), Marty York (Yeah-Yeah) and Grant Gelt (Bertram) — plus Thomas Ian Nicholas, who starred in “Rookie of the Year.”

The 1993 movie about a group of neighborhood kids playing baseball and dealing with the problems of growing up has retained fans for 30 years.

John Leep, the event’s organizer, said the “Sandlot” actors are back after enjoying last year’s event.

“They were able to participate in our event, they were able to play Wiffle Ball. So that was totally off the cuff there because they’re usually just signing for hours,” he said.

Proceeds from the event will go toward helping families who have children with illnesses and disabilities.

“It’s overwhelming some of the things that we’ve been able to do for the families,” Leep said.

Stevie’s World of Wiffleball was held from 1985-1994 and resumed in 2014 to the present.

While the main attraction is the tournament, the event is also known its custom miniature fields, including versions of Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, the Dayton Dragons’ Day Air Ball Park and Crosley Field. This year, their new field is Rickwood Field, which is the oldest existing professional baseball field in the United States, and the former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues.

The event will also feature food trucks and raffles, including raffles of baseball memorabilia.

Leep asks anyone who would like to donate to do so at steviesworld.org. More information about the event can also be found through the same website.