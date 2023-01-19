Stivers Dance Ensemble to perform at international festival

Accompanied by dance department director DeShona Pepper Robertson and adjunct and choreographer Allyia Nelloms, the students will perform at the Sunday Brunch in a dance entitled “My Prayer,” choreographed by Nelloms. Pepper Robertson, serving in her 19th year as director, is scheduled to teach a liturgical dance class to conference participants.

“Many students are traveling internationally for the very first time and they have infused the school with their excitement,” said Pepper Robertson, in a release. “It’s warranted because of their commitment to dance and passion for learning. As educators and members of this community we want to see students thrive in educational settings that affirm their positive choices.”