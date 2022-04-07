dayton logo
Stop by the Third Street Shop Crawl this weekend

This small record store offers a fantastic, curated collection of vinyl, cassettes and more. If you have a record collector on your list, definitely check out Skeleton Dust. Not sure what they're looking for? They offer gift certificates so your loved ones can select for themselves. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

The spring shopping season continues with the inaugural Third Street Shop Crawl in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 9.

Featuring all female-owned vendors and taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event encourages the community to shop local throughout the downtown corridor.

You are encouraged to begin at The Refillery (434 E. 3rd. St.) or Skeleton Dust Records (133 E. 3rd St.), who will host vendors, to pick up your “passport.” If you visit at least three shops or vendors, you’ll be entered to win a special gift basket.

CANNERY VENDORS | 10:00am-2:00pm

@reduce.reuse.refillery

@barrelhousetap

@eatagnes

@carrsandco

REFILLERY VENDORS | 10:00am-2:00pm

@thewildbananafoodtruck

@sugarcamp_dayton_o

@the_savagestitcher

@kerawithcamera

@kristen.kellar

@dryvtgand

@rainbowtreedesignco

@eatprettydarling

FIRE BLOCK DISTRICT VENDORS | 12:00 – 4:00pm

@saltblock_biscuit_co

@thirdperk

@skeleton_dust_records

@racheldbcreative

@upcyclinglibrarian

@billiegoldbubbletea (12:00 – 3:00pm)

@waste_free_dyt

@ramshackle_wild

Also, Skeleton Dust will have a LIVE DJ, @elaineprints, spinning actual records!

ExploreEASTER MEALS: Delicious options for brunch or dinner around Dayton

In addition, here is a list of expected giveaways:

BILLIE GOLD BUBBLE TEA: High Five GC good for 5 drinks & a t-shirt

UPCYCLING LIBRARIAN: A handmade repurposed Reader’s Digest journal/sketchbook

RACHEL DB: A handmade tea towel @racheldbcreative

WASTE FREE DAYTON: An upcycled/repurposed tshirt

PINK MOON GOODS: A Tea Towel, Reusable Facial Rounds, & Mini Handmade Paper

SALT BLOCK BISCUIT: A Gift Card

SKELETON DUST RECORDS: A Gift Card

JOE AND MIA PLANTS: A Plant

RAMSHACKLE WILD: A Gift Card & Keychain

REDUSE & REUSE REFILLERY: A Body Care Gift Set

CELLDOOR BOHEMIAN: A Graphic Design Print

BARREL HOUSE: A Gift Card

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

