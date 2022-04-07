Stop by the Third Street Shop Crawl this weekend

Featuring all female-owned vendors and taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event encourages the community to shop local throughout the downtown corridor.

You are encouraged to begin at The Refillery (434 E. 3rd. St.) or Skeleton Dust Records (133 E. 3rd St.), who will host vendors, to pick up your “passport.” If you visit at least three shops or vendors, you’ll be entered to win a special gift basket.