Stop by the Third Street Shop Crawl this weekend

The spring shopping season continues with the inaugural Third Street Shop Crawl in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 9.
Featuring all female-owned vendors and taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event encourages the community to shop local throughout the downtown corridor.
You are encouraged to begin at The Refillery (434 E. 3rd. St.) or Skeleton Dust Records (133 E. 3rd St.), who will host vendors, to pick up your “passport.” If you visit at least three shops or vendors, you’ll be entered to win a special gift basket.
CANNERY VENDORS | 10:00am-2:00pm
@reduce.reuse.refillery
@barrelhousetap
@eatagnes
@carrsandco
REFILLERY VENDORS | 10:00am-2:00pm
@thewildbananafoodtruck
@sugarcamp_dayton_o
@the_savagestitcher
@kerawithcamera
@kristen.kellar
@dryvtgand
@rainbowtreedesignco
@eatprettydarling
FIRE BLOCK DISTRICT VENDORS | 12:00 – 4:00pm
@saltblock_biscuit_co
@thirdperk
@skeleton_dust_records
@racheldbcreative
@upcyclinglibrarian
@billiegoldbubbletea (12:00 – 3:00pm)
@waste_free_dyt
@ramshackle_wild
Also, Skeleton Dust will have a LIVE DJ, @elaineprints, spinning actual records!
In addition, here is a list of expected giveaways:
BILLIE GOLD BUBBLE TEA: High Five GC good for 5 drinks & a t-shirt
UPCYCLING LIBRARIAN: A handmade repurposed Reader’s Digest journal/sketchbook
RACHEL DB: A handmade tea towel @racheldbcreative
WASTE FREE DAYTON: An upcycled/repurposed tshirt
PINK MOON GOODS: A Tea Towel, Reusable Facial Rounds, & Mini Handmade Paper
SALT BLOCK BISCUIT: A Gift Card
SKELETON DUST RECORDS: A Gift Card
JOE AND MIA PLANTS: A Plant
RAMSHACKLE WILD: A Gift Card & Keychain
REDUSE & REUSE REFILLERY: A Body Care Gift Set
CELLDOOR BOHEMIAN: A Graphic Design Print
BARREL HOUSE: A Gift Card
About the Author