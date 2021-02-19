STORM SEWER MAKEOVER: Local artist with the best design will win $2,500

The final design will be selected by a committee of Five Rivers MetroParks staff and arts professionals.

More information can be found at thecontemporarydayton.org/for-artists/callforentries.

The Contemporary also has a call for original art donations for the 27th Annual Art Auction.

The auction is the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser and helps support its exhibition and education programs. Artists may contribute 100% or 75% of the sales proceeds of their work of art.

The 2021 online auction will take place online June 23–27. Registration and bidding is free and open to all. A smaller, ticketed, live auction is scheduled for Friday, June 25 in the Dayton Arcade’s newly restored rotunda.

Artwork and donation form drop-offs will be Wednesday, March 3, noon to 4 p.m.; Thursday, March 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found at thecontemporarydayton.org.