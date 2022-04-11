dayton logo
Sueño to host fundraising concert for Ukraine

In support of Ukraine, Sueño will host an entertaining fundraising concert entitled “From Dayton, With Love” Sunday, April 24.

Scheduled performances include:

· Slavic and Appalachian musical performances from Brother Hill, Benya Stewart and Siarzhuk Douhushau (of Slavalachia) and a Hill Spirits Hoedown

· Belly dancing by Lily Datura of Gem City Burlesque

· Fire dancing from Aurora Fire

· Eastern European wines and inspired cocktails from Soroca Imports

· Silent auctions featuring donations from local businesses

Tickets are $10. All proceeds from ticket sales, bar sales and silent auctions will go toward UA First Aid, a grassroots initiative founded by Ukrainian students of Ohio University who returned to Ukraine at the start of the war to help their people in their time of greatest need. One of the biggest necessities are IFAKs (Individual First Aid Kits) which are used for the treatment of wounded civilians, volunteers and military personnel. The kits average $115 per unit.

For tickets, visit website.

Sueño is located at 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

