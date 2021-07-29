Sugar rush: New shop at Beavercreek mall offers ‘Candyland experience’

Shelby’s Sugar Shop is now open inside the mall located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. The “candy wonderland” sells an assortment of whimsical confections including classic and craft candies.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to discover the new Shelby’s Sugar Shop,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “This new retailer will provide families an immersive Candyland experience right in the heart of The Mall at Fairfield Commons while representing the core values of inclusion and community that are so important to us.”