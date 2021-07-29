Sugar rush: New shop at Beavercreek mall offers ‘Candyland experience’

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is experiencing a sugar rush with the latest retail to open inside the shopping center.
Shelby’s Sugar Shop is now open inside the mall located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. The “candy wonderland” sells an assortment of whimsical confections including classic and craft candies.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to discover the new Shelby’s Sugar Shop,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “This new retailer will provide families an immersive Candyland experience right in the heart of The Mall at Fairfield Commons while representing the core values of inclusion and community that are so important to us.”
Based in Columbus, the shop is concept from REIT Washington Prime Group. According to the mall, the concept follows the journey of a spirited young girl named Shelby as she journeys from a “picturesque country setting to the heart of a big city,” enjoying nostalgic treats with friends along the way.
The new shop is located inside the mall’s main entrance, and it invites guests to enter the shop kiosk from all four sides for “a safe 360-degree sensory experience.”
“The Mall at Fairfield Commons shares in Shelby’s important values of acceptance and friendship and hopes that Shelby serves as a reminder to town center guests that we are more alike than we are different,” stated a Fairfield Commons release. “Life is not only sweeter with candy, but also with inclusivity and genuine connections.”