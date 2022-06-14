Summer Market Day to thrive on nostalgia at Dayton Arcade

Organizers at the Dayton Arcade are feeling nostalgic as they continue their seasonal Market Day series in the arcade’s rotunda.
The series kicked off in March with a Spring Market Day and will continue Wednesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Summer Market Day will feature over 35 vendors, live performances curated by Culture Works, food trucks and a bar.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“We wanted to give homage to the original intent of the building as well as a combined opportunity for the public to enjoy the space and support local arts and businesses,” Megan Dunn Peters, the Dayton arcade community manager said.
Peters explained the arcade was built in 1902 as a central marketplace for Dayton. From 1903 to the 1960s, Peters said there were hundreds of vendors.
“The arcade’s rotunda building thrived as a vendor market,” Peters said.
She added that many local businesses got their start by having a booth in the rotunda including Smales Pretzel Bakery.
“The arcade draws on the nostalgia from the past, but reinvents the future with an arts and innovation focus,” Peters said.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Vendors at the Summer Market Day range from homemade items to artisanal skin care, food vendors, jewelry, clothing and much more. There will be live entertainment from Anna Marie at 3:30 p.m., Andy Rush at 5:30 p.m. and Sayaw FilipinOH Dance Troupe at 7 p.m. The market will also feature food trucks along Fourth Street including Chace Concessions, Billie Gold Bubble Tea and KungFu BBQ.
“One of the great things about the Dayton Arcade, especially when we have public events in the rotunda, is that it is so close to so many other great Dayton attractions,” Peters said.
Anyone planning to attend the Summer Market Day can stack their downtown experience by attending a Dayton Dragons game or seeing “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Schuster Center.
In addition, the Contemporary Dayton’s galleries and shop will be open for guests to browse, and Startup Grounds, a bistro in The Hub Powered by PNC, will be open for dinner.
Peters said she is looking forward to the community coming in and supporting local businesses.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“To watch all of these talented businesses be able to interact with the community face-to-face and promote their locally made products is one of my favorite things,” she said.
Peters confirmed the arcade is planning to have an autumn market in September followed by Holly Days in December.
The Dayton Arcade is located at 35 W. Fourth Street. For more information, visit the arcade’s Facebook, Instagram or website.
About the Author