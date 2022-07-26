Summer Restaurant Week: Tell us about your favorite experience

A dollar from each meal sold will be split between For the Love of Children and the MVRA Education Foundation.

Summer Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, July 31.

For more information about restaurants participating, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/restaurant-week.

