Super Subby’s opens drive-thru food truck in Troy

A Dayton-based restaurant since 1978 has opened a drive-thru food truck in Troy.
Todd Barhorst, the owner of Super Subby’s said he was looking into remodeling his stores, but decided to offer something new to customers as 75 percent of his business is carryout.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Super Subby’s drive-thru food truck is just like a tradition drive-thru. Customers do not have to get out of their car. All they have to do is drive up to the food truck and order through a speaker system.
The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1347 S. Market Street.
Barhorst said the menu is “slightly paired down,” but still has customer favorite subs, salads and sides.
The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for the food truck.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Barhorst said he does not have plans at this time to open a second food truck as he continues to grapple with industry-wide worker and product shortages.
“We’ve been around Dayton for 44 years. We love the community. We live in the community,” Barhorst said “We have great staff, food and amazing customers.”
Barhorst and his sister manage four of the eight Super Subby’s locations in the area including Beavercreek, Moraine, Huber Heights and Springboro.
For more information about Super Subby’s drive-thru food truck, click here.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
About the Author