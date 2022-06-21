Taco Street Co. to open in Dayton food hall after closing in Beavercreek

Customer favorites include the Taco Street Classic, Birria Tacos, Street Corn and Strawberry Lemonade, Thomas said. The Taco Street Classic uses a specific type of corn tortilla that is stuffed with ground turkey and deep fried. It is topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and a secret, sweet and tangy sauce. The Birria Tacos are a combination of a traditional birria taco recipe and his mother’s pot roast recipe.

“(It is) a unique taste you won’t be able to get anywhere,” Thomas said.

Taco Street Co. is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton this summer after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month.

Thomas explained he moved to Dayton in 1997 from Michigan for more opportunities and to be closer to his family. When he first moved here, he recalled his mother coaching him through cooking his favorite dishes.

Thomas said his favorite part of owning Taco Street Co. is being able to give back to the community and provide job opportunities.

Although Thomas would love to have his own restaurant down the road, he said, “This is home. I always want to be here.”

Taco Street Co. is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton this summer after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month.

W. Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St., is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project will transform a former conference center into a food hall with a bar and five other independent businesses including De’Lish, Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., The Lumpia Queen, SOCA and ILLYS Fire Pizza.

**Please note this is one of seven stories featuring tenants in W. Social Tap & Table**