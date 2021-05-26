Tech company improving warfighters growing in Fairborn: Your questions answered

Aptima is a company of scientists and engineers who work to improve the performance of warfighters in complex, technology-rich environments, said Mike Garrity, executive vice president of government relations. Complex environments mean environments where making a wrong decision could have “real implications,” he said, like military, health care and law enforcement.

What about the expansion?

Aptima expects to create 15 new full-time positions, generating $1.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project, according to a news release.

What is its history?

Aptima was founded in 1995 in Woburn, Mass., and established a Dayton-area presence in about 2007, drawn in part by the creation of the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. By 2013, the wing was one of the company’s biggest customers.

