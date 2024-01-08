TECH TIPS: Be skeptical when emails seek action from you

Try Gmail.com or Outlook.com: If you only have an email account from an internet provider and want to transition away from it, consider Google’s Gmail.com or Microsoft’s Outlook.com. I personally prefer Gmail but Outlook.com is also a good option, especially if you utilize the Microsoft Outlook email program already on your computer.

Update online accounts with any new email: If you do transition to a new email account, over time you should update online accounts (such as Amazon, MyChart, your bank, etc.) with the new email address. You can still login with the old email address until then, but you might run into issues in the future. For instance, you might miss email alerts going to your old email or the inability to recover your account if you forget your password. Even if you think you’ve switched all your accounts over to the new email, I suggest keeping your old email account active just in case.

Be very skeptical of emails wanting action from you: You’ve probably been taught not to click on links or open attachments on emails from unfamiliar, but scammers are getting very crafty these days and are good at conning people. If any email wants you to do something (login, pay, or call), think very carefully before doing so.

Lately we’ve noticed a big up tick in scammers sending emails to random people imitating popular antivirus security companies (like McAfee and Norton) and saying their subscription is expired, wanting them to renew and pay. Another popular example is getting a fake alert from Amazon or your credit card saying something was purchased with your account, scaring you into logging into their fake website or calling them.

Be skeptical of strange emails from people you know: Scammers often will hack someone’s email account or address book and send out emails to that person’s contacts. Scammers do this in hopes of the people trusting the scam email because it came from someone who they know. Sometimes scammers can even do this without fully hacking someone’s email account. If the scammer has the right tools, they can send spoofed messages showing they are sent from any email address. So, if you get an email from someone you know that seems strange or just out of place, especially when asking something from you, be weary and try to reach out to them on the phone to confirm.

Eric Geier is the owner of On Spot Techs, a computer repair and IT services company offering on-site service at homes and businesses in the Dayton and Springfield areas and also a storefront at 4732 S. Dixie Dr. in Moraine. For more information, visit www.onspottechs.com or call 937-315-0286.