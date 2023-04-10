Ted Nugent to rock the Rose on farewell tour

Iconic guitarist Ted Nugent will bring his farewell tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.
Nugent’s “Adios Mofo ‘23 Tour” will be presented Thursday, Aug. 10.
Credit: Scott Legato
Credit: Scott Legato
Nugent is best known for his role as Amboy Dukes‘ guitarist and co-writer on the band’s hit song, “Journey to the Center of the Mind.” His solo career produced explosive rock hits “Stranglehold” and “Cat Scratch Fever.”
Last August the guitarist brought his “Best @#%! Tour Ever” to the Huber Heights venue.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $38.50-$62.50.
For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.
About the Author