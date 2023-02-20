TELL US: Where is your favorite place for donuts in Dayton?

BreakingNews
By Natalie Jones
15 minutes ago

As the Dayton Donut Festival On Tour finishes today, we want to know what is your favorite place for donuts in the Dayton area?

The self-guided donut tour presented by Planned2Give featured 12 donuts shops including our top three 2022 Best of Dayton winners. In the Best Donut Shop category, Bill’s Donut Shop took home first place, followed by Jim’s Donut Shop in second and Stan the Donut Man in third.

Fill out the survey below and let us know your favorite place for donuts as well as your favorite type of donut.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

