Tender mania: Slim Chickens franchise to open multiple Dayton locations

The Arkansas-based and founded Slim Chickens, overseen by franchise owners Dominic Gatta and Jeff Bedlion, is notably expanding to include Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky. According to Sarah Lisewski, a Slim Chickens spokesperson, locations will begin opening in the Miami Valley in mid-2022, particularly in Beavercreek.

There are currently more than 135 Slim Chickens restaurants operating across the U.S. and U.K., and more than 600 locations in development. Three locations are already open in Ohio, with the nearest to Dayton being a restaurant at 12110 Mason Road in Cincinnati.