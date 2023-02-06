Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location

Thai Kitchen, currently located at 8971 Kingsridge Drive, is opening Friday, Feb. 10 in the former space of Rusty Taco across the street from the Dayton Mall, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We are beyond excited to welcome you all into our new space and serve up the best Thai food possible,” the post said. “Our new place is going to be incredible! We have a large open dining area, a sushi bar, and an amazing bar with a window that opens to our outdoor patio.”
Owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted has been operating Thai Kitchen behind the Dayton Mall since 2017. She previously told Dayton.com she had been looking to relocate for a long time.
With the move, the restaurant is planning to add a full bar and sushi, Whitted previously said.
“We have a lot of work to do over the next few days until we open! But we are still open at our current location, so come by and get a last meal here,” the post said.
Whitted also owns Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. and has forthcoming plans to open Hello Thai at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.
Rusty Taco permanently closed its Miami Twp. location at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in October.
For more information, visit the following Facebook pages: Thai Kitchen and Thai Table.
About the Author