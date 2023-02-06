Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location

“We have a lot of work to do over the next few days until we open! But we are still open at our current location, so come by and get a last meal here,” the post said.

Whitted also owns Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. and has forthcoming plans to open Hello Thai at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Rusty Taco permanently closed its Miami Twp. location at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in October.

