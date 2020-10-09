The Barrel House closes temporarily after COVID-19 contact

The Barrel House will be closed temporarily after a family member came down with a fever after incidental contact with someone who has coronavirus.
No one who works at The Barrel House has symptoms of coronavirus. On its Facebook page, the business said it’s “trying to be overly cautious.”
“Despite our best efforts to avoid COVID within the four walls of our business, a family member has come down with a fever after being in contact with someone who was in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID,” the post said.
The Barrel House will re-open when the entire staff has tested negative for coronavirus, the post said.
“We don’t think that any of our crew members have the virus — but we won’t know for certain until we’ve all been tested. Again, we’re just trying to be overly cautious,” the post said.