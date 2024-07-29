‘The best version of myself’: Stivers grad, Miss Ohio USA 2024, competes in Miss USA pageant soon

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Hudson, a fashion merchandising graduate of Kent State University, attributes her confidence and stage presence to the dance and violin training she received at Stivers. Expressing herself through movement, under the direction of DeShona Pepper Robertson, and classical music, under the direction of Lois Ramey, fueled her respect for executing excellence.

“Both dance and violin prepared me for the world and I think that’s why many Stivers alums are successful after (graduation) because we are prepared for the future,” she said. “Our motto was giving our best performance and I use that all the time. Learning to be so disciplined with dance and violin, having to practice putting my best face forward all the time, all comes from my background in the arts and the people that built me up at Stivers.”

Growing up watching pageants with her family also prepared her for the moment ahead.

“I grew up loving all things having to do with fashion and modeling, and then started to watch the Miss USA Pageant and Miss Universe Pageant with my family every year — it was like our Super Bowl,” Hudson said. “The pageants were amazing to watch but it looked like something so unobtainable.”

Around the age of 15 when she became involved with smaller pageants, Hudson attended the Miss Ohio USA Pageant, which unlocked possibilities.

“I got to see in-person someone win the title that would get them to Miss USA, which made me realize it was something I can do and achieve,” she said.

Having participated in the teen component of the state pageant, she ultimately set her sights last year on the Miss Ohio USA title, placing third. In May she returned to compete and won, fulfilling her dream.

“It was my goal — I knew I wanted to make it to Miss USA,” she said.

Looking ahead to Los Angeles, Hudson is busy fine-tuning her pageant preparations, including keeping up to date on current events in order to ace any curveball questions from the judges. However, utilizing self-care is of great importance.

“There are all of the physical preparations and wardrobe preparations that come with being on a national stage, including staying up on the news so I can form an opinion about it, but for me it’s really about the mental and spiritual preparations,” Hudson said. “You have to be tough. You’re putting yourself out there to be judged and share your opinions and what you care about. I’m making sure I’m checking in with myself, taking care of myself, connecting with my family, and staying healthy so I can be the best version of myself.”

Her desire for authenticity extends to her innate joy of representing as a Black woman, particularly embracing the spotlight with her natural hair.

“I have always wanted to be the person I needed when I was younger,” Hudson said. “Being a woman of color is very important to me and I didn’t see someone like me holding a title like this. I didn’t see my hair type being represented early on. Winning with short hair is so important with me.”

Proudly walking in her truth, she said she no longer feels the need to fit the mold.

“In my early days of competing, I always thought I had to add hair either straight hair, a weave or a wig,” she explained. “After I cut my hair and started wearing it natural, I finally realized I felt the most like me. I love fashion and beauty so it was always fun to play around with my hair but stepping onstage as my favorite version of myself is a powerful message. I have received messages from younger girls who told me they feel confident to wear their natural hair in their pageants. The fact that I’m able to encourage and inspire others to be themselves and really love who they are is amazing.”

Hudson, who is about to start working toward her MBA at The Ohio State University, is also the founder of 5:18 4LIFE, a nonprofit organization to bring awareness to rare blood disorders and the importance of blood donation. The organization is in honor of her sister, Moriah Hudson Burrage, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 27.

“Going after this title is about sharing my message of hope and inspiration,” she said. “When I lost my sister, I didn’t think there was a way through that grief and that pain. I stayed in a dark place for a lot longer than I wanted to. By sharing my message and my story, I want people to know there is a way through pain. I was able to turn my experiences into a message to help others. I want to encourage people to donate blood and help save lives. Keeping my sister’s memory alive through this is healing for me and I know it’s healing for others too.”

Motivated by love of family and community in Dayton, and notably following in the footsteps of other Black Miss Ohio USA title holders such as 1970 winner Jayne Kennedy and 1986 winner Halle Berry, Hudson eagerly embraces the Miss USA pageant with excitement and joy.

“This moment is so much bigger than me,” she said. “I’m doing this for the community, my family and anyone who can see themselves in me. I’m already a winner.”

How to watch

The 73rd Miss USA pageant will be televised at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 on the CW network.

