‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city

An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members.
On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has been closed for years. Parts of Tytus Avenue were closed during some of the filming and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday through traffic on Tytus Avenue from Catalpa Drive to Charles Street will be closed, according to Kathy Ruggeri, assistant location manager.
Several Middletown Division of Police cruisers blocked traffic in both directions on Thursday. Neighbors are being asked to refrain from making any loud noises with power equipment during the filming, she said. Fans also are being asked to stay away from the set.
The movie from Spotlight Pictures Inc. in Cincinnati has been shot around the Greater Cincinnati region, and last week, scenes were filmed at Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton.
“The Bikeriders” features an all-star cast that includes Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hardy (Venom, Dunkirk), and Damon Herriman (Judy & Punch, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).
Filming is scheduled to continue throughout the year with release possible toward the end of 2023, according to a member of the producing team.
She called Middletown “a really film friendly place for the team to work.”
Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli said the filming of “The Bikeriders” is “a fantastic opportunity to showcase what our city has to offer. Middletown’s rebirth and redevelopment relies heavily on telling our stories and focusing on the uniqueness of this beautiful city.”
Several movies have been filmed recently in and around Middletown, including “A Bachelor’s Valentine” directed by Monroe High School graduate Lana Read and before that, the movie version of J.D. Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture in Crisis.” The Netflix movie directed by Ron Howard starred Amy Adams and Glenn Close.
Productions are attracted to Ohio, and in particular, the Cincinnati region. The region, which Butler County, ranked 11th in MovieMaker magazine’s best 25 places to live and work as a filmmaker, which was the top Ohio region. Cleveland was the only other Ohio region on the list.
A big driver to make movies in the Buckeye State is the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit, which provides a refundable tax credit of 30 percent on production cast and crew wages, plus other eligible in-state spending. This tax credit was created in 2009.