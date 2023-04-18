The Black Palette Art Gallery opens Friday in Wright Dunbar

The inaugural exhibit will feature Pate’s work. Future exhibitions will showcase the work of local, regional and national artists across mediums, genres and subject matter, according to the gallery owners. The two also plan to host workshops, film screenings, live performances, art collector groups, gallery talks, pop-up events, first Friday happy hours, exhibit road trips and private events. The chief desire is to make the space “Dayton’s newest hub for fine arts and culture,” Odumade said.

Pate said he loves collaborating with artists and had an interest in curating artists’ work, which motivated him to open a gallery of his own.

“To me, this is a natural progression for (Pate) to kind of step into this lane as gallerist and as the principal curator of a space that he’s kind of cultivating,” Odumade said. “It’s really a partnership.”

Their partnership came together almost two decades ago. Odumade was dancing with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s second company when she met Curtis Barnes Jr., a talent manager and exhibit curator. He introduced her to Pate, and “the rest was history,” according to Odumade.

Pate has history with the space he now calls his own art gallery. He and Barnes curated exhibits for the space for Urban Nights, a now discontinued celebration of Dayton nightlife.

“It was sort of a natural evolution that occurred, and it was one of the reasons why I accepted (the offer on the gallery),” Pate said. “Because of the history I had with the space — I thought it was just something that was supposed to happen. It was meant to be.”

The gallery got its name because of Pate and Odumade’s mission to educate people on art created by Black artists. It was also named in reference to the financial phrase “in the black,” meaning profitable, which the gallery owners hope to foster with productivity and economic empowerment.

“We centered our definition around the business term ‘black’ more so than the ethnicity term, even though the ethnic term is intertwined in the definition, but the base concept is art being in a the black and art causing businesses in areas to get into the black as opposed to being in the red,” Pate said. “We also wanted to tie that into the history of African Americans in this country being that since we got here as as as enslaved people, how that that business deal put the country in the black.”

The Black Palette Art Gallery will hold a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. A grand opening reception will follow later in the day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the gallery. Guests can enjoy light refreshments, interactive art-making and live music for free at the reception. Fine art and retail merchandise will also be available for purchase at the gallery.

HOW TO GO

What: The Black Palette Art Gallery ribbon-cutting and opening reception

When: Friday, April 21; the ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and the opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Normal gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Where: The Black Palette Art Gallery, 1139 W. Third St., Dayton

More information: Visit www.blackpaletteartgallery.com.