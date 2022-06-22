The Contemporary Dayton to celebrate the art and science of food

This Friday the Contemporary Dayton (The Co), will launch its first “Art Dinner” — a contemporary gastronomical experience that will take place at the Dayton Arcade’s newly appointed underground “Galleria.”
“We are hoping to make new friends interested in the concept of art and food,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director. “Our efforts have really taken off with the addition of unique cookbooks in The CoSHOP; The CoCHILLER annual cocktail competition, slated this year for November 19; an exciting new partnership with Sueno/Tender Mercy as our Hospitality Partner; and now we are thrilled to partner with Chef Matt (DeAngulo) and Miami Valley Meals to bring a unique Art Dinner fundraiser to fruition.”
The dinner will celebrate the art and science of food and dining with an imaginative eight-course curated small-plate dinner executed by Chef Matt DeAngulo and wine pairings hand-picked by Sommelier Brian DeMarke. The new, first time fundraiser will benefit The Contemporary Dayton’s Exhibition and Education Programs and Miami Valley Meal’s mission to provide fresh thoughtful cuisine to local nonprofits serving the food insecure.
DeAngulo is director of culinary operations for Miami Valley Meals, a group he co-founded that’s part of a coalition that recovers and transforms donated food into meals. These meals are then distributed through a network of non-profit partner organizations of shelters and food pantries that feed the hungry locally. DeAngulo is also the former executive chef at Citilites in the Schuster Center.
DeMarke of Miamisburg served as general manager and sommelier of L’Auberge restaurant in Kettering from 2007 to 2010. Besides selling specialty wines to small retailers like Dorothy Lane Market and local restaurants, DeMarke takes his expertise to the classroom by offering classes on everything from vintage to types of wine and soils and grapes to companies and restaurant staff members. He is a member of The Court of Master Sommeliers.
Since many of the courses are meant to be surprising upon activation of the chef or diner, organizers did not want to release the entire menu. Still, they offered several courses that offer a taste of what’s to come.
The amuse bouche will be a wild morel mushroom filled with black locust honey crème and finished with pure salt flakes, pork foam cloud and roasted cacao powder. The soup is a roasted saffron soup with dehydrated scallop flakes and salt rye bread. The salad is a strawberry consommé, charred fresh strawberry with tomato and drizzled with roasted nut oil, cucumbers, sorrel and mint leaves, piquillo peppers, rhubarb cheese mousse and black strawberry reduction.
We can’t imagine what the appetizers, entrees and desserts have in store!
The event is limited to 80 guests with tickets available at codayton.org/artdinner.
HOW TO GO
What: Art Dinner: A New Fundraiser to Benefit The Contemporary Dayton and Miami Valley Meals
When: Friday, June 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Contemporary Dayton at the Dayton Arcade, 25 W. 4th St., Dayton
Cost: $185 per person with complimentary valet parking
More information: codayton.org/artdinner
