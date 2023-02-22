The Contemporary Dayton to showcase ‘incisive’ voices in new lecture series

To close out the series on May 11, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC dancer Countess V. Winfrey and the company’s former artistic director Kevin Ward will be joined by Michael Goodson, The Co’s curator and director of programs. Along with Blunden-Diggs’ tenure in artistic leadership with the dance company, she is also an award-winning choreographer and has more than 20 years of dance experience with DCDC. Winfrey began dancing for the company in 2014. Ward began teaching at DCDC in 1980, served as artistic director for eight years and now manages DCDC’s Dance Affinity Group for the company’s alumni.

The “Conversations” series is free for everyone. Each lecture begins at 6 p.m. in The Tank at the Dayton Arcade. Prior registration online for each lecture is required.

HOW TO GO

What: The Contemporary Dayton’s “Conversations” lecture series

When: Beginning at 6 p.m. March 2, April 13 and May 11

Where: The Tank in the Arcade at 35 W. 4th St., Dayton

Cost: Free for all ages but registration is required

More Information and registration: https://codayton.org/conversations/