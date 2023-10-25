The Neon to debut expanded patio in 2024

The Neon in downtown Dayton is planning to expand its patio in spring 2024 having received a lead grant of $50,000 from the Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of The Dayton Foundation.

Organizers say the redesign of the outdoor space will include an awning to provide shade and cover from inclement weather, a new sound system and upgraded outdoor lighting. The new patio will be named Eichelberger Patio.

The patio redevelopment is part of a greater enhancement of The Neon’s experiences, especially for community events. This past summer, the theater’s Friday Night Patio Parties were a popular destination. For 13 weeks, patio parties were hosted by “celebrity guest hosts” including former Dayton mayors Nan Whaley and Rhine McLin, Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Debbie Lieberman and Carolyn Rice, The RubiGirls and more.

Explore‘Big Brother,’ ‘Survivor’ champs to attend ‘Gender & Reality TV’ forum at UD

In addition to the Friday evening events in the summer, the patio hosted numerous special events tied to private screenings and trivia nights.

“Because of the generosity of the Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of The Dayton Foundation, The Neon patio experience will only get better and allow us to expand our programming,” said Jonathan McNeal, general manager, in a news release.

This is the second grant made by the Foundation to The Neon. The previous grant was for $50,000 in 2021 to replace its two projectors and sound systems with new state of the art laser projectors.

Explore2023 QueerX Awards honors Trace Lysette, who grew up in Dayton

For more information, visit www.neonmovies.com.

