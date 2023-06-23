The Peach Truck is back! Where you’ll find it in the Dayton region

Nashville’s Peach Truck is kicking off its summer tour across the Miami Valley with several stops this weekend.

The popular truck is celebrating its 11th year in business as it takes the food truck idea and puts a healthy, Southern twist on it — offering fresh, juicy peaches.

The idea came about when founder Stephen Rose moved to Nashville in 2010 and discovered no one sold fresh, flavorful peaches like the kind he’d grown up eating in Georgia. Two years later, he and his wife, Jessica, made a trip back to his hometown farm and started selling peaches out of the back of a ‘64 Jeep truck. The Peach Truck became so popular that their products are now available in over 60 booths across Nashville, on 25 state tours and delivered via nationwide shipping.

The Peach Truck will make several stops this summer around the Dayton region including Beavercreek, Dayton, Hamilton, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Liberty Twp., Mason, Miami Twp., Middletown, Springfield, Tipp City and Xenia.

“If you are an original Peach Trucker, you’re going to notice a change this year,” the Peach Truck website stated. “We’re excited to introduce a new box! This box includes 10lbs of the freshest, most delicious peaches you have ever had.”

The truck previously offered 25lb boxes, but due to a limited crop, they wanted to make sure they were able to deliver as many boxes as possible. There are no limits on the number of boxes you can order, according to the website. A 10lb box of peaches is $38.

Dayton.com was previously told pre-orders typically close five days before the tour stop. Walk-ups are welcomed at many of the stops this weekend.

If you’d rather avoid the crowds, you can have a box (or two) of these famous peaches shipped right to your home. Browse through a number of home delivery options on The Peach Truck’s website.

The Peach Truck can be found at the following locations:

🍑 Hope Church — Mason

Saturday, June 24 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (sold out)

🍑 Tractor Supply — Middletown

Sunday, June 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (walk-ups welcome)

Sunday, July 23 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

🍑 Dayton Mall — Miami Twp.

Sunday, June 25 — noon to 1:30 p.m. (walk-ups welcome)

Tuesday, July 11 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 23 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (sold out)

🍑 The Mall at Fairfield Commons — Beavercreek

Sunday, June 25 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (walk-ups welcome)

Tuesday, July 11 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Church of the Incarnation — Dayton

Tuesday, June 27 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (walk-ups welcome)

Tuesday, July 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

🍑 Rural King — Xenia

Tuesday, June 27 — noon to 1:30 p.m. (walk-ups welcome)

Tuesday, July 25 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Rural King — Huber Heights

Tuesday, June 27 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (walk-ups welcome)

Wednesday, July 12 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Liberty Center — Liberty Twp.

Sunday, July 9 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (sold out)

Sunday, Aug.6 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

🍑 Menards — Hamilton

Sunday, July 9 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 — noon to 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Lebanon Peddler’s Mall — Lebanon

Sunday, July 9 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

🍑 Menards — Tipp City

Tuesday, July 11 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

🍑 Rural King — Springfield

Wednesday, July 12 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

🍑 Presidential Banquet Center — Dayton

Wednesday, July 12 — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (sold out)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — 3:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information or to pre-order from The Peach Truck, visit www.thepeachtruck.com.