The Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices

“A full dinner menu will be posted in the restaurant, along with a 1947 drink menu, so guests can have a little idea of how things were three quarters of a century ago,” the press release said.

Since 1947, The Pine Club has been serving mouth-watering filets garnished with onion rings and a classic side of stewed tomatoes.

Jim Sullivan purchased Lonnie’s Bar on Brown Street in 1947 and after installing pine paneling on the walls, he changed the name to The Pine Club. Less than 10 years later, Lloyd Meinzer purchased the restaurant and added the south part of the dining room and increased the size of the bar. The third owner, David Hulme, purchased The Pine Club in 1979 and sold the restaurant in 2018.

When Hulme bought The Pine Club, he had been managing the restaurant for five years. Hulme and Meinzer did not immediately disclose the sale. The former owner continued to be a strong presence at the restaurant and the two worked side-by-side for more than three years, making no changes to the traditions the community had come to embrace.

In 2018, Hulme told this news outlet the restaurant had been sold to new ownership. The ownership requested to remain anonymous and had indicated it wants to be “completely passive with no role in operations.”

Watson said the current ownership bought the restaurant for its love of The Pine Club and had insisted everything stay the same. Some of those long-standing traditions include no reservations, credit cards or desserts.

The Pine Club, located at 1926 Brown Street, is open Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. For more information about The Pine Club, visit www.thepineclub.com.

The restaurant earned the title “Best Fine Dining” and “Best Steakhouse” in this year’s Best of Dayton contest.