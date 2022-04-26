The Slice Pie celebrates 5 years; known for ‘pickleroni’ and other signature items

Combined Shape Caption The Slice is celebrating 5 years in business in downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption The Slice is celebrating 5 years in business in downtown Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Slice offers several signature items, which Brandon first came up with including the “Pickle Pie” and the “Pickleroni” pizza. A slice of pizza costs $3.50. (A slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza is $3.). A whole “Pickle Pie” or “Pickleroni” pizza is $19.99.

“We have the ‘Pickle Pie’ and the ‘Pickleroni’ pizza. That’s unique, because we created those. The ‘Pickle Pie’ is just pickles and red onion on a pizza with black and white pepper sprinkled on it for seasoning,” Scott said. “A ‘Pickleroni’ is just pickles and pepperoni on a pizza, and they are very popular. We’re known for it.”

A whole pizza is a 16-inch, thin-crust pizza, which is hand-tossed and homemade. The dough is mixed in-house, and The Slice makes their own sauce. The restaurant features fresh toppings, including meats, veggies and cheese.

Wings, which are offered in 10, 20 or 50-piece orders come with ranch, blue cheese, or garlic butter for dipping. The Slice offers Hot Wings, Mild Wings, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Garlic Parmesan and Plain Wings.

Other favorites on the menu include hoagie sandwiches, salads with homemade croutons, Fresh-Cut French Fries, and appetizers, such as the Garlic Knots and French Bread Pizza.

“Everything is fresh. We make our own dough, our own sauce, and our own hoagie buns. We bake everything on a stone deck oven, the old-school way, so we don’t take any shortcuts,” Scott said.

We use Roma tomatoes that come from Italy, so our ingredients are high-quality and always fresh, he said.

The Slice offers a daily lunch special. For $7.99, patrons can purchase two slices of pizza and a soft drink. It’s quick, guests can eat in at The Slice, or purchase a meal to go.

The main dining area seats 25-30 guests and there’s an adjoining dining space for about 30 more guests. Plus, there’s additional high-top seating and games like foosball, pool tables, a ping pong table, a bowling game and darts inside Leo’s at The Slice. Leo’s at The Slice is open Wed., through Sat., from 5 p.m. to close as well as for special events and birthday parties.

The brother’s got their start in the pizza business in Cincinnati. They formerly owned “Cincy by The Slice” in Over-The-Rhine. The restaurant first opened in 2009, and Shane and Brandon gained a lot of experience from owning and operating that shop.

“I’ve always liked downtown Middletown…I aways thought there were opportunities that you couldn’t get in bigger cities like Cincinnati, because it was too expensive, or too many developers at one time, I just felt like it was a little bit more laid back in Middletown, but the opportunity was still there. We feel the same way now as we did then, and we’re excited to be in Middletown,” Scott said.

Shane and Brandon first purchased the building in 2015 and they spent about a year-and-a-half renovating it. In addition to serving Middletown, Scott said he hopes to expand the restaurant’s reach to Monroe, Franklin and Springboro.

“We are just known as a neighborhood place. People know us,” Scott said.

The family also owns the bar and restaurant called @ The Square at 1045 Central Ave., which has a new scratch-made kitchen and a relaxing, rooftop patio.

The Slice opens daily at 11 a.m. Delivery is available until 9 p.m., every day. It is located at 1300 Central Avenue in Middletown.

MORE INFO

Visit www.theslicepie.com, or call (513) 217-0051.