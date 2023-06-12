The Taste rescheduled for July at the Fraze in Kettering

The KMO Chamber of Commerce is in the process of confirming restaurant participation for the new date. An updated list will be posted when available, Allen said.

Tickets purchased for the event are valid for the new date. Tickets are still available for $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. Children five and under can get in for $10.

The Taste is the chamber’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event help provide business services to area businesses.

In previous years, the chamber held The Taste the week before Labor Day weekend, but an earlier time frame was more suitable for participating restaurants due to staffing concerns.

“We had almost 10 people back out last year because they didn’t have the staffing,” Allen said. “Restaurants are still recovering from Covid and there are several of them that still want to participate, but they’re just not strong enough to come back.”

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com/the-taste-2023.