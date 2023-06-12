The Taste rescheduled for July at the Fraze in Kettering

The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.
The 36th annual festival presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce was previously scheduled June 11 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Ann-Lisa Allen, president of the KMO Chamber of Commerce, said they were trying to hold off postponing the event because restaurants had already purchased extra food, but when the weather began to question safety, they knew they had to make a decision. Some of the participating restaurants were able to absorb the extra food back into their restaurant while others made donations to the Ronald McDonald House.
According to a post on the KMO Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, the following businesses were expected to be at the event:
- City BBQ
- Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops
- Young’s Jersey Dairy
- Hole-In-One Donuts
- Jubie’s Creamery
- Natural Foods + Juice Caboose
- Noodles & Company
- The Spicy Olive
- Kettering Health – Fresco
- Frutta Bowls
- Warehouse 4
- Olive Garden
- Fifth Generation Fudge
- Mode X Tequila Bistro
- Condado Tacos
- Philly Pretzels
- Lee’s Chicken
- Fricker’s
The KMO Chamber of Commerce is in the process of confirming restaurant participation for the new date. An updated list will be posted when available, Allen said.
Tickets purchased for the event are valid for the new date. Tickets are still available for $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. Children five and under can get in for $10.
The Taste is the chamber’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event help provide business services to area businesses.
In previous years, the chamber held The Taste the week before Labor Day weekend, but an earlier time frame was more suitable for participating restaurants due to staffing concerns.
“We had almost 10 people back out last year because they didn’t have the staffing,” Allen said. “Restaurants are still recovering from Covid and there are several of them that still want to participate, but they’re just not strong enough to come back.”
The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com/the-taste-2023.
