The Ugly Duckling reopens in new location

In February, Mason Schindler, owner of Blazin’ Dayton, and Dexter Clay, also known as “Uncle Boof,” who owns Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix with Zach Jeckering closed the doors to their original location at 115 Springfield St. This was after they found out the building was for sale. In the midst of finding a new space, they reached out to the community for assistance.

“Before we can make this exciting leap, we need your support to secure the new location and obtain all the necessary permits for the new kitchen,” the owners wrote on GoFundMe. “Rest assured, Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes will still be on the menu, but the added kitchen space will allow us to introduce an even wider selection of menu items.”

In 24 hours, they raised more than $15,000.

The new space is two to three times bigger than their original location and they’ve hired several employees.

The walls of the restaurant are covered in “priceless” local art. Before opening, they posted on social media asking people to bring in their work. They said they had a great turnout with close friends, people from the neighborhood and several others they didn’t know bring in their unique pieces to be displayed.

They wanted to open earlier, but they had to complete a couple of projects they weren’t expecting. During the transition, they held several pop-ups at other businesses in Dayton.

Customers can expect the original favorites like the World Famous Breakfast featuring one of Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes, two eggs, choice of protein and tater tots. They also have a variety of Loaded Tots, Cinnamon French Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, a Breakfast Burrito, a Breakfast Quackadilla and a Breakfast Sandwich.

New items they are excited about are the Gluten-Free Waffles that can be ordered as an entree or as a bun on a breakfast sandwich and a Berry Sunny Salad featuring mixed greens, goat cheese, blueberries, strawberries, sunflower seeds and a lemon vinaigrette.

They’ve expanded their sandwich menu with items like a Goat Cheese B.E.L.T. (Texas toast with goat cheese, bacon, two fried eggs, lettuce, tomato and mayo) and brought back the Honey Chicken Biscuit (buttermilk biscuit with a hand breaded chicken breast and local honey).

More details

The Ugly Duckling is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit uglyduckling.cafe or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@theuglyducklingdyt).