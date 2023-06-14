‘The View’ juried exhibition at Kettering gallery showcases local landscapes

Winding down nearby paths and stretching scenes from distant destinations, “The View” juried landscape exhibition at the Kettering Health Art Gallery shows off the creativity and perspectives of 39 Ohio artists.

The 29th annual showing of the exhibit is currently on display at the gallery located inside the Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering. Running through July 15, the exhibition was curated by juror Lynette Santoro-Au. After the gallery received over 150 pieces from 73 artists, Santoro-Au condensed the collection down to 41 works of art from 39 area finalists.

The collection is focused on landscapes that interpret world issues and environmental concepts, according to the gallery. Artwork submitted for the collection spans geographical boundaries, mediums and subjects. Some pieces were created through wood burning or painting while others capture land through photography and sculpture. Works ranging from local scenes in Kettering to imagery of Mozambique can be viewed in the show. Pieces addressing environmental disasters including ocean pollution and the East Palestine train derailment were also selected by Santoro-Au for the collection.

A complete list of participating artists include: Valerie Allen, Gerry Bedel, Gary Birch, Cynthia Bornhorst-Winslow, Catherine Bundy, Matt Burgy, Virginia Burroughs, Molly Cairney, Bruce Campbell, Debbie Cosenza, Jeanne Fehskens, Bill Franz, Elisha Fronz, Patricia Higgins, Terry Hitt, Deb Jones, Gina Judy, Tessa Kalman, Mike Kozumplik, Sam Manavis, Tracy McElfresh, Kathy A. Moore, Melanie Morret, Jeremy Mudd, Kelsy Nolin, Tod Porembka, Michael Randall, Michael Rowe, Rose Schultz, Nancy Simmons, PD Sturdevant, Dawn Taylor Hanlin, Kate Timko, Natali Trotman, Maria Valente-Hupp, Barb Weinert-McBee and David Zolman.

Top prizes for the juried exhibit were selected by Santoro-Au, and winners will be announced at a closing award ceremony at the gallery July 30. The prizes totaling $1,100 will be awarded to the artists that evening, followed by a $100 People’s Choice prize presented by the Joan W. McCoy Memorial Art Fundm, which will be given to the artist with the most votes.

Santoro-Au has nearly four decades of experience working in the world of art. She serves as the executive director of ROY G BIV Gallery for Emerging Artists in Columbus and seeks work that gives way to the promotion of community activities and collaboration.

Credit: Supertall Media Credit: Supertall Media

HOW TO GO

What: The 29th annual “The View” juried landscape exhibition

When: Through July 15; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sundays

Where: Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

More Information: For additional details and to view the exhibit virtually, visit www.playkettering.org/current_exhibition/.