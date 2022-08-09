BreakingNews
The Wild Banana has permanent location in Englewood, will continue operating smoothie truck
dayton logo
X

The Wild Banana has permanent location in Englewood, will continue operating smoothie truck

The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
32 minutes ago

The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, now has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its smoothie truck.

Jessica Benson, owner of The Wild Banana, told Dayton.com she was grateful for the opportunity to have a permanent spot. She explained that the owner of the Englewood Fun Center inquired about having her at their site where they formerly sold slushies in the Putter’s PAR-adise area. Benson said the owner was interested because not only had they stopped selling treats in the miniature golf area, but his wife and daughter are huge fans of The Wild Banana.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“What’s really crazy is that my biggest following is in Englewood,” Benson said. “I don’t know why, but if I go there, I usually have a line.”

She said the smoothie truck occasionally stopped in Englewood twice a week, so collaborating with the Englewood Fun Center made sense.

ExploreBacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday

The Wild Banana offers a variety of smoothie bowls and smoothies made with frozen fruit and almond milk. Benson said everything is vegan except the honey and bee pollen.

Popular smoothie bowls include the Sahara Bowl, which includes a pink base, granola, strawberry, banana, pineapple, peanut butter, honey and chia seeds. The pink base is made from dragon fruit, banana and mango. Another popular bowl is the Cali Bowl featuring a purple base, granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, honey and hemp seeds. The purple base is made from acai, blueberry and banana. Customers can also create their own smoothie bowls.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Even though her business has banana in its name, Benson said they offer smoothie bowls and smoothies that do not include banana.

Smoothies on the menu include the Blue Pacific, made with pineapple, mango, banana, blue spirulina (for color) and honey, and the Mango Sunrise, featuring mango, pineapple, bee pollen and honey.

Benson said she is amazed at the cult-like following the smoothie truck has and hopes to maybe have more smoothie shacks in the area.

ExploreCelebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club

“I constantly hear that my smoothies are the best people have ever had which is very humbling,” she said. “I just love spreading joy and happiness through smoothies.”

The Wild Banana smoothie shack is open Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The business also offers catering and drop off orders.

For more information or to find where The Wild Banana smoothie truck is each week, visit www.thewildbanana.com or the business’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The schedule for the smoothie truck is posted on Sundays or Mondays.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

In Other News
1
Friday at the Rose: Grammy-nominated Lettuce celebrate 30 years of funk
2
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
3
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of...
4
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine
5
National Frozen Custard Day: Celebrate with a free mini sundae at...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top