‘There’s nothing like it in Dayton’: Underground performance space in Dayton Arcade features reggae band Thursday

The Luv Locz Experiment, a reggae band, will perform in The Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy on Thursday, July 28. Doors open at 8 p.m. for those 18 and older. There is a $10 cover charge.

“We’re just trying to make it a community engagement piece where people get to interact with artists and one another as well,” Baugham said. “It will probably be the most intimate musical experience you will get in Dayton.”

Guests will be able to purchase drinks and snacks at the bar with all proceeds going back into getting more local artists in the space, Baugham said.

Combined Shape Caption The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

He described the space as having a “Blade Runner” and “futuristic” vibe.

“I’m really looking forward to people being absolutely wowed by the location because it’s super cool and there’s nothing like it in Dayton,” Baugham said.

Anyone interested in attending the show can access the space through a large glass box resembling a subway entrance at 39 W. Fourth Street.

Baugham also said artists are booked for Thursday, August 4 and Thursday, August 11.

Combined Shape Caption The entry doors on the lower level of the Dayton Arcade into The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The entry doors on the lower level of the Dayton Arcade into The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Culture Works, a local arts and culture advocacy organization, serves as the venue manager for The Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy.

For more information or to learn about upcoming events, visit Culture Works on Instagram, Facebook or at www.cultureworks.org.