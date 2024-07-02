This month’s ‘First Friday’ event in Dayton is a nod to independence

The theme for First Friday this month is “Independence and Independent.” Event organizer the Downtown Dayton Partnership states, “You’re invited to celebrate Independence Day by supporting the small, independent businesses that make us thrive.”

First Friday will also celebrate two new downtown businesses opening in July. Chairapy at 605 E. Fifth St., a new hair salon specializing in curly and kinky hair, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday. Mintha’s Boutique, an online clothing store will also be holding a grand “re-re opening” for its physical location July 12 at 520 E. Third St.

July’s First Friday also coincides with the Levitt Pavilion’s “Eichelberger Concert Series,” where the venue offers 50 free concerts each summer. As a part of the series, Afro-Cuban roots band OKAN will take the Levitt Pavilion stage at 7 p.m. Friday. The Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

RiverScape MetroPark at 237 E. Monument Ave. will also have a special concert 6-9 p.m. Classic rock tribute band The British Invasion will perform at the park, playing songs from The Beatles and other nostalgic bands. Tickets are free, and food and drink will be available to purchase at the RiverScape Cafe.

Shops across downtown Dayton will also be offering First Friday deals. Pet food store Wild Whiskers at 33 S. St. Clair St. will have a special “Christmas in July” sale. Visitors to Sole Touchers at 37 S. St. Clair St. who mention First Friday will receive a 25% discount.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Restaurants including Lily’s Dayton at 329 E. Fifth St. will also be offering deals, with Lily’s having drink specials 4:30-6:30 p.m. Two Social, at 123 E. Third St., will be launching a new summer drink menu for guests to try.

For a full list of events, check out the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

How to go

What: First Friday “Independence and Independent” edition

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 5

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org