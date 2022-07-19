Three arts groups receive major grants from Miriam Rosenthal Foundation

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and Human Race Theatre Company have received major grants from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts. The grants are for activities that will take place beginning in the 2022-2023 arts season.
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company received a $45,000 grant to help cover costs associated with the company’s “Black Tour,” a tour of 12 American cities over a span of three years. The tour will seek to illuminate the Black experience through visual art and dance focusing on the civil rights movement. The cities selected for this tour were required to have a civil rights museum, a performing arts center and a local Historically Black College and University. The visual arts exhibition accompanying the tour will feature the work of Black artists, curated by well-known Dayton artist Bing Davis.
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) has administered Q The Music Program in East Dayton, providing students an immersive experience learning a musical instrument and opening a path to a college education. The program is centered at Ruskin Elementary School. The Foundation has awarded DPAA a $100,000 grant for a similar program for Northwest Dayton. This daily, tuition-free, after-school orchestra program will be centered at E.J. Brown Middle School and will focus on 12 to 14-year-old youths. Q The Music seeks to improve academic achievement and better attendance, and model the core values of respect, responsibility and teamwork. On the music side, the instructors work on four categories of learning objectives: instrument playing technique, ensemble skills, theory and musicianship, and logic and reasoning.
Current plans are to launch the new program in January 2023. The Foundation’s support will cover the first two years of the program.
The Human Race Theatre Company has been awarded a $25,000 grant to help underwrite its reemerging program “Engage Onstage.” The program has three primary components: engagement with Daybreak Dayton, OneFifteen and Military Veteran Programs providing opportunities for program participants to attend performances, learn about theatre, build additional skills of empathy and listening and provide an opportunity to tell their stories; a renewed commitment to diversity and inclusion in programming, audience development, staff and board recruitment and the participation of families; and a commitment to people with special needs.
Three productions of the Human Race’s 2022-2023 season, the first under the direction of new artistic director Emily N. Wells, will provide the primary focus for Engage Onstage.
In related news, the Foundation is seeking new Board members. A Board of community volunteers oversees the Foundation’s operations, including investments, grant policies and research, and community support.
“Because the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation was established by area citizens with a dual purpose of serving the needs of the arts and the Dayton community at large, we seek members who are active within our local community and who love and attend performances of those organizations supported by the Foundation,” explained Richard McCauley, Board Chairman, in a release.
The Foundation welcomes expressions of interest in serving on the Board and nominations of others who would be valuable members of the Board. Direct inquiries by e-mail to McCauley at richard.mccauley1@frontier.com.
For more information about the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation, Dayton’s only foundation dedicated solely to the arts, visit miriamrosenthalfoundation.org.
