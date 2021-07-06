dayton logo
Thunderbirds to sign autographs at Air Force museum

Thunderbirds perform at Air Show

Local News | 5 hours ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will sign autographs Friday for visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Museum doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and select members of the air demonstration team will sign autographs from 9 to 10 a.m. Only one item for each person will be signed, according to a release.

Thunderbird team members attending the autograph session include #3 Maj. Zane Taylor, Right Wing Pilot; #6 Maj. Kyle Oliver, Opposing Solo Pilot and 2005 Beavercreek High School graduate; #10 Capt. Katie Moorkamp, executive officer; and three enlisted team members.

The Thunderbirds showcase the pride and precision of today’s Air Force with aerial maneuvers that exhibit the capabilities of modern, high-performance aircraft and the high degree of skill required to operate such aircraft. Additional Thunderbirds information and photographs are available at www.airforce.com/thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds will be among the featured performers Saturday and Sunday at this year’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger. More information about the air show is available at www.daytonairshow.com.

Visitors also can stop by the museum’s booth on Saturday at the Air Show to learn more about the museum.

