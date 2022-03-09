TICKETS AVAILABLE: Celebrate YWCA Dayton’s 2022 Women of Influence

More than 170 Dayton area women have been recognized with a YWCA Dayton Woman of Influence Award since 1998. YWCA considers Woman of Influence honorees as “visionaries and thought leaders who have made a difference in the community through their dedication to the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”

The eight women of the WOI Class of 2022 will be honored during the awards luncheon on Thursday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets to the luncheon are still available for $150 per person. Registration is available at ywcadayton.org.