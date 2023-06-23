Tickets on sale Monday for Dave Chappelle summer shows

Dave Chappelle is gearing up for another round of cornfield comedy shows July 6-8 at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

Dave Chappelle & Friends have performed at the pavilion the past three summers. The shows cropped up to provide the community with intimate but socially distanced entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several celebrity guests have been featured including Ali Wong, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, John Mayer, David Letterman, Jon Stewart and more.

The shows were approved by the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals in early May when the pavilion’s owner, Steve Wirrig, brought the application forward and argued the case for up to 15 shows this summer. The permit application detailed that shows would be limited to 1,000 ticket holders and would take place between June 1 and October 8.

Tickets for the Dave Chappelle & Friends shows go on sale Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682 to purchase tickets.