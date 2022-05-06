BreakingNews
Tipp City cafe makes top 10 list of best restaurants in Cincinnati/Dayton area
dayton logo
X

Tipp City cafe makes top 10 list of best restaurants in Cincinnati/Dayton area

Coldwater Cafe is located at 19 E. Main St. in Tipp City. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard.

caption arrowCaption
Coldwater Cafe is located at 19 E. Main St. in Tipp City. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
23 minutes ago

A Tipp City cafe is the only Dayton-area restaurant to make the top 10 list for Best Overall Restaurants in the Cincinnati/Dayton area, according to the OpenTable Diner’s Choice Awards.

Coldwater Cafe, located at 19 E. Main St. in Tipp City, was spotlighted alongside nine Cincinnati-area restaurants including Nolia Kitchen, Sotto, Pepp & Dolores, BOCA, Oriental Wok - Cincinnati, Salazar, Alfio’s buon cibo, Carlo & Johnny and Wodka Bar.

Each month OpenTable looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews.

ExploreCulver’s opens new restaurant in Dayton area

“We sort the results by category to help you discover new favorites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit,” OpenTable said on its website.

Coldwater Cafe, housed in a former bank building, features a European-styled dining room and a bank vault dining room. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner with a seasonal rotating menu Tuesday through Saturday.

OpenTable also chooses winners in the Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambiance and Best Value categories:

Fleming’s Steakhouse in Beavercreek was included in the top 10 list for Best Service.

ExploreNew vendor serving up bagels, sandwiches and soups opens at 2nd Street Market

Tavolo Modern Italian in Sidney and the Submarine House in Kettering was included in the top 10 list for Best Ambiance.

The Submarine House in Kettering and the Rusty Bucket in Dayton was included in the top 10 list for Best Value.

OpenTable helps restaurants connect with their guests and communities through reviews and booking tables. For more information about OpenTable, click here.

In Other News
1
46 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces diverse 2022 season
2
Culver’s opens new restaurant in Dayton area
3
Sabrina Pritchett to join Dayton Art Institute leadership team
4
New vendor serving up bagels, sandwiches and soups opens at 2nd Street...
5
BEST OF DAYTON: Which Mexican place is the best in town?

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top