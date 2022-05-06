Tipp City cafe makes top 10 list of best restaurants in Cincinnati/Dayton area

A Tipp City cafe is the only Dayton-area restaurant to make the top 10 list for Best Overall Restaurants in the Cincinnati/Dayton area, according to the OpenTable Diner’s Choice Awards.
Coldwater Cafe, located at 19 E. Main St. in Tipp City, was spotlighted alongside nine Cincinnati-area restaurants including Nolia Kitchen, Sotto, Pepp & Dolores, BOCA, Oriental Wok - Cincinnati, Salazar, Alfio’s buon cibo, Carlo & Johnny and Wodka Bar.
Each month OpenTable looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews.
“We sort the results by category to help you discover new favorites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit,” OpenTable said on its website.
Coldwater Cafe, housed in a former bank building, features a European-styled dining room and a bank vault dining room. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner with a seasonal rotating menu Tuesday through Saturday.
OpenTable also chooses winners in the Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambiance and Best Value categories:
Fleming’s Steakhouse in Beavercreek was included in the top 10 list for Best Service.
Tavolo Modern Italian in Sidney and the Submarine House in Kettering was included in the top 10 list for Best Ambiance.
The Submarine House in Kettering and the Rusty Bucket in Dayton was included in the top 10 list for Best Value.
