Tipp City cafe makes top 10 list of best restaurants in Cincinnati/Dayton area

OpenTable also chooses winners in the Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambiance and Best Value categories:

Fleming’s Steakhouse in Beavercreek was included in the top 10 list for Best Service.

Tavolo Modern Italian in Sidney and the Submarine House in Kettering was included in the top 10 list for Best Ambiance.

The Submarine House in Kettering and the Rusty Bucket in Dayton was included in the top 10 list for Best Value.

