Tipp City man helps community through philanthropy, volunteering

“Because of his line of work, he was on ground within 12 hours of the storm, ensuring his constituents were taken care of,” Gray said. “Zack became proactive and reached out to some of his colleagues to determine how he could best lend his talents to those in need during this time of rebuilding and supporting our area community.”

Combined Shape Caption Zack Jacobs, owner of a family-run State Farm office on Main Street in Tipp City, was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Susie Gray of the Tipp City area. Combined Shape Caption Zack Jacobs, owner of a family-run State Farm office on Main Street in Tipp City, was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Susie Gray of the Tipp City area.

Jacobs said he also tries to donate blood on a regular basis; has volunteered at the Graham School District, where he grew up; has donated and/or volunteered for the Miami County Abuse Shelter, Springfield City Youth Mission and Pink Ribbon Girls; and is a member of the Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge 174.

“A couple of years, I ago stopped spending marketing money that I didn’t feel like I was getting a big return on. I decided to put it in a more charitable driven budget,” Jacobs said. “I think people will see a business rolling their sleeves up, donating time and money to the community. That also might attract customers. I also think it influences other businesses to do the same.”

The focus of the giving changes on a regular basis, he said.

“I try to look at what’s important to the community, step in and fill a need as needed,” Jacobs said.

His wife, Christina, a licensed agent who works with him in the business office, also is involved in the community and charitable efforts. They have five-year-old identical twin sons, Gavin and Jackson.

The couple posts information on the organizations it is working with on the business Facebook page. “We try not to over post, but it is a spotlight on the nonprofits,” Jacobs said. “We will shine a light on what they are doing. It is my way to partner with the hope other businesses, other organizations follow suit.”

Gray said Jacobs does a lot of behind the scenes work to help others in the community.

“Zack’s quiet philanthropy for Tipp City and the surrounding area and his passion for helping people is why I have nominated Zack as a Community Gem,” Gray said.